Whistler Blackcomb ski guide dies in avalanche while guiding group

A Whistler Blackcomb ski guide died Wednesday after being buried in an avalanche.

Whistler Blackcomb confirms the 49-year-old woman from Pemberton was guiding a group of guests outside the resort’s boundary when the avalanche occurred near the South Creek area.

The group was heli-skiing at the time.

Whistler / Pemberton RCMP received a call at 2:39 p.m. and contacted the Whistler and Pemberton Search and Rescue teams as the exact location of the avalanche was unclear at the time.

While they were looking for her, they received information that she had been found and was being transported to the Whistler Health Centre in critical condition.

Despite attempts to save her, she was pronounced deceased just after 4:30 p.m.

“Today is a difficult day for the Whistler Blackcomb and Vail Resorts family. We lost a well-loved member of our staff and community,” said Pete Sonntag, chief operating officer of Whistler Blackcomb in a release. ”Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fellow employees and we extend them our deepest condolences.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sea to Sky RCMP at 604-892-6100. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.