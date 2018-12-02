Recipe: DIY chocolate ‘bark’ with hazlenut spice
It’s December, which means its time to get serious about holiday baking.
Christophe Bonzon, owner and pastry chef at Chez Christophe is here with his recipe for do-it-yourself chocolate ‘bark’ with hazelnut spice.
Ingredients
- 320g 42 per cent Ecuador Milk Chocolate
- 100g Roasted Hazelnuts
- 50g Sugar Spice Blend (recipe follows)
- 3 1/2 tbsp Water
- Tranfer sheets (or parchment paper)
Method
- Place water and sugar spice blend in small pot over medium high heat. Once mixture comes to a full boi,l cook for 2 minutes.
- Add hazelnuts and cook, stirring constantly until no moisture remains and nuts are coated in caramel. Remove from heat
- Stir constantly until caramel turns to powder.
- Pour onto parchment paper and allow to cool completely.
- Place chocolate in microwave safe bowl. Slowly start to melt it, 30 seconds at a time. Stir in between. Do not exceed 32°C. *TIP* Coming closer to 29°C give it a 2 minute break allow the chocolate to melt evenly.
- Check to see if it is tempered. If your chocolate hardens after 3 minutes on a metal spoon, you are good to go!
- Pour caramelized hazelnuts into tempered chocolate and stir well. Be careful! It is important to pour onto textured side of the Chez Christophe transfer sheets. Slide your bark onto a flat surface for the best results.
- Divide tempered chocolate onto two transfer Chez Christophe sheets.
- Spread chocolate using off set spatula to create a flat even surface.
- After 15 minutes you can now peel off the transfer sheet and your bark is ready.
- Enjoy like so or break it into pieces to share with a friend.
