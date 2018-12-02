Crime
December 2, 2018 12:33 pm
Updated: December 2, 2018 1:30 pm

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing at banquet hall in Brampton

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Peel regional police are investigating after a stabbing in Brampton left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel regional police say a man is in hospital after being stabbed at a banquet hall in Brampton late Saturday.

Police said they responded to reports of a fight at Speranza Banquet Hall on Deerhurst Drive near Goreway Drive and Queen Street East just before midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 31-year-old man from Mississauga was found with stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since improved to stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Peel regional police or Crime Stoppers.

