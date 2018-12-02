Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing at banquet hall in Brampton

Peel regional police say a man is in hospital after being stabbed at a banquet hall in Brampton late Saturday.

Police said they responded to reports of a fight at Speranza Banquet Hall on Deerhurst Drive near Goreway Drive and Queen Street East just before midnight.

READ MORE: Peel police looking for driver after alleged hit-and-run leaves man dead

When officers arrived at the scene, a 31-year-old man from Mississauga was found with stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since improved to stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Peel regional police or Crime Stoppers.