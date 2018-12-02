Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing at banquet hall in Brampton
Peel regional police say a man is in hospital after being stabbed at a banquet hall in Brampton late Saturday.
Police said they responded to reports of a fight at Speranza Banquet Hall on Deerhurst Drive near Goreway Drive and Queen Street East just before midnight.
READ MORE: Peel police looking for driver after alleged hit-and-run leaves man dead
When officers arrived at the scene, a 31-year-old man from Mississauga was found with stab wounds.
He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since improved to stable condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Peel regional police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.