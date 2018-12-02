Crime
December 2, 2018 2:22 am
Updated: December 2, 2018 2:26 am

VPD seeking suspects in robbery that left man in hospital

By National news anchor  Global News
Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Unit is looking for suspects involved in a targeted robbery and assault Friday night.
Just before 9:00 p.m. Friday, VPD officers responded to a robbery at a home near Ontario Street and East 49th Avenue.
The suspects had already left prior to the police arriving.
A Vancouver man in his 50’s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is on-going.

