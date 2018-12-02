VPD seeking suspects in robbery that left man in hospital

Vancouver Police’s Major Crime Unit is looking for suspects involved in a targeted robbery and assault Friday night.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Friday, VPD officers responded to a robbery at a home near Ontario Street and East 49th Avenue.

The suspects had already left prior to the police arriving.

A Vancouver man in his 50’s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is on-going.

