Nanaimo RCMP seek to ID 2 men with possible info in violent home invasion case

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify two men they think could have information related to a violent home invasion earlier this week.

The attack traumatized an elderly couple and left a man in his 70s with a head injury. The alleged thieves made off with up to $50,000 in jewelry, bank and credit cards and personal possessions.

Mounties were specific that the men they’re looking to talk to are not suspects and not persons of interest in the case.

Police would not speak to the nature of their connection to the case.

“It is believed that these two individuals may have information which could assist in the ongoing investigation and investigators are interested in speaking with them,” states an RCMP media release.

The home invasion happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, at Donald and Marie Biggs’ Garner Crescent home.

Three masked suspects broke into the home, and after a brief struggle, knocked Donald to the ground with “some kind of a club.”

Donald told Global News he was handcuffed and tied up, while Marie was held at gunpoint.

The suspects allegedly took off in the couple’s 2008 Lexus IS 250. The vehicle was later recovered, but without the couple’s possessions.

Police believe the home invaders may have broken into the wrong address.

Anyone with information about the identity of the men in the photos or relating to the case or the three alleged home invaders is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Nanaimo Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.