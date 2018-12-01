Toronto police issue warrant for man wanted in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police have issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Police said that on Nov. 27, a 48-year-old sex-trade worker was sexually assaulted after making arrangements with a client.

A man came to her home in the area of Yonge Street and Byng Avenue around 11:20 p.m., according to police.

When she opened the door, he forced his way in and assaulted and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the area, police said.

Police have issued a warrant for 50-year-old Aleck Themeliopoulos of Toronto.

He is described as a man with a medium build, round face and a receding hairline who stands between five feet five inches and five feet nine inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.