Politics
December 1, 2018 2:18 pm

Franco-Ontarians protest PC government’s cuts to services for French-speakers

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford is down a member after cuts to French-language services have prompted rookie MPP Amanda Simard to leave caucus. Marianne Dimain has more from Queen's Park.

A A

OTTAWA – Franco-Ontarians and their supporters are gathering across the province to protest Premier Doug Ford’s cuts to services for French-speakers.

Many are donning the green-and-white flag that represents Ontario francophones as they rally to denounce the Ford government’s decision to scrap plans for a standalone French-language university and eliminate the independent office of the French-language services commissioner.

READ MORE: Amanda Simard says government ‘backtracking’ on Francophone issues not enough


Story continues below

The largest of the 40 or so rallies is expected to be in Ottawa, where the crowd will include a number of politicians including federal Official Languages Minister Melanie Joly and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

The Ford government’s moves sparked widespread anger within French-speaking communities in Ontario and Quebec and have been publicly denounced by the Quebec legislature.

READ MORE: Ontario PC legislator working to reverse premier’s moves on Francophone issues 

Ontario legislator Amanda Simard, who represents a riding with a large number of French-speakers, severed ties with the Progressive Conservative party this week after failing to convince Ford to reverse the cuts.

Ford has sought to soften his decision by announcing he would create a commissioner position within the office of the provincial ombudsman, establish a Ministry of Francophone Affairs, and hire a senior policy adviser on francophone affairs in the premier’s office.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Doug Ford
Ford
Ford government
franco
Ontario politics
pc government
politics
Premier Ford

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News