Manitoba trade corridor among the topics in meeting between premier, prime minister

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney says plans to expand the Port of Churchill as part of a trade corridor through northern Manitoba are a top priority.

Carney made the comment before meeting with Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, who is pushing to have Churchill, on the west coast of Hudson Bay, serve as a major port to ship goods to Europe and beyond.

The plan was among several shortlisted last year by the federal government as “transformative” projects, although major improvements would be needed to rail, port and other infrastructure.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Studies are underway to gauge private-sector interest and examine the use of icebreakers to extend the port’s short shipping season.

After the meeting in Ottawa, Kinew said the politicians have agreed to find near-term opportunities to increase the shipment of critical minerals from the port.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba also joined other provinces in signing a deal with the federal government to have a “one-window” federal-provincial regulatory process to examine major projects.

“Together, we are cutting red tape and streamlining approvals to build new trade and energy corridors that will power our industries, create thousands of high-paying Canadian careers and expand our reach in global markets,” Carney said in a news release Tuesday.

Kinew said there is big potential for a northern Manitoba trade corridor, which he has said could include a pipeline to ship energy from Western Canada.

“As the war in Iran drives up energy costs and destabilizes global supply chains, the importance of Churchill cannot be overstated,” Kinew said in a news release.

“Not only will Churchill help get Canadian energy to new markets in Europe and India, but investment in the town, port and rail line will help us defend Arctic sovereignty and strengthen our economic ties to Nunavut.”