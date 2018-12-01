Crime
Man charged in connection with early morning hit and run in Truro

Police say the suspect fled on foot and was tracked down by a canine unit on Lower Truro Road.

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly ran away from the scene of a crash in Truro, N.S., early Saturday morning.

The Truro Police Service says the crash at the corner of Willow Street and Mcclurres Mills Road was reported around 2 a.m.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and was tracked down by a canine unit on Lower Truro Road.

The man from Greenfield has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while licence is revoked.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court at a later date.

The other driver involved in the crash was treated at the scene.

