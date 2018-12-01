Man charged in connection with early morning hit and run in Truro
A 25-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly ran away from the scene of a crash in Truro, N.S., early Saturday morning.
The Truro Police Service says the crash at the corner of Willow Street and Mcclurres Mills Road was reported around 2 a.m.
READ MORE: Lower Sackville man dies after being struck while crossing Beaver Bank connector
Police say the suspect fled on foot and was tracked down by a canine unit on Lower Truro Road.
The man from Greenfield has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while licence is revoked.
He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court at a later date.
READ MORE: Acadia student recovering after serious on-campus collision, university confirms
The other driver involved in the crash was treated at the scene.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.