Côte Saint-Luc children rushed to hospital after ingesting cannabis edibles

Two children have been rushed to hospital after ingesting cannabis candy in Côte Saint-Luc.

Urgences-santé responded to a call at around 6:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Spike in cannabis poisoning in kids a concern for doctors: ‘It’s candy and it tastes great’

The two-year-old and four-year-old had no particular symptoms, according to Urgences-santé spokesperson Jean-François Coornaert. They were transported to hospital as a precaution.

The children are in stable condition and their lives were never in danger.

Watch below: Is weed good or bad for you? Everything we know about the health effects of cannabis

If children ingest any cannabis edibles by accident, Urgences-santé says people should call Info-Santé (811) immediately. A nurse will refer you to the appropriate resources, depending on the symptoms.

Some of the signs of cannabis ingestion could range from agitation to euphoria and laughing without reason.

More to come…