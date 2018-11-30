Retiree believes Regina Bypass traffic contributing to home damage

Cracks run through the walls of Lloyd Rogina’s home, not far from the Pinkie Road interchange at the Regina Bypass. Other structural issues include a shifting foundation, doors that can no longer open and a sloping basement floor.

“It was a pretty straight house when I bought it 25 years ago. In the last four years, the cracks they came and appeared,” Rogina said.

There’s a gravel pit not far from Rogina’s home in the RM of Sherwood. He attributes much of the structural damage at his home to vibrations from heavy truck traffic speeding by.

Since 2015, Rogina has been raising the issue with the RM of Sherwood, Ministry of Highways and Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB).

Signs to slow down and a reduced speed limit were set up near Rogina’s property. However, Rogina said that trucks aren’t slowing down.

READ MORE: Regina residents say traffic vibrations on Dewdney Avenue causing homes to crack

Over the summer, representatives from RBDB visited Rogina and an engineering report was conducted. The report said that the cracking and foundation issues are because of Regina’s shifting clay-based soil. It noted that truck vibrations were not intense enough to trigger the kind of damage found in Rogina’s home.

Rogina questions the report.

“There was no environmental done, there was no field work to see how ground was shaking. They took some chapter out of a text book,” Rogina said.

“I allowed them into the house to take pictures and of course they had an explanation how each and every crack happened, but it wasn’t their fault.”

On Wednesday, the NDP brought Rogina’s concerns to the Legislative Assembly in Question Period.

As a result, Highways Minister Lori Carr met with Rogina. Now, he has another meeting set up with RBDB officials on Dec. 3.

“We will discuss [the engineering] report with Lloyd when we meet him on Monday,” RBDB project director Garrett Doyle said.

“If a further report is required from an independent engineer, Regina Bypass is able to do that in consultation with Lloyd when we meet him on Monday.”

Doyle added that he is not aware of complaints of this nature coming from any other property owners in the area.

READ MORE: Regina Bypass at 90 per cent completion heading into winter slowdown

As for speeding, Doyle said they have speed monitors in place on Regina Bypass vehicles and work sites. He added it is a public road, and not just Regina Bypass vehicles that haul gravel by Rogina’s home.

The Regina Bypass has been hauling gravel from the pit on and off since 2016 according to Doyle. He said after the May meeting with Rogina, the RBDB found an alternative route.

Prior to the issues, Rogina said he put over $100,000 into renovating his home. His intention is to live out his days in retirement on the property.

With that damage that’s occurring he worries he won’t be able to afford to fix it on his fixed pension income. He’s also considered selling it at a loss or moving the house.

When asked about Monday’s meeting, he said he isn’t very optimistic.

“I guess I’ll keep on being what I am, except I’m going to be stuck with a bill or tear this place down or move it, but I’m ultimately going to be the guy footing that bill,” Rogina said.