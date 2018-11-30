Adam Strong makes another brief court appearance to the dismay of Hache supporters

The Oshawa man accused of killing two teenage girls was back in court Friday.

Earlier this month, Adam Strong was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Rori Hache and Kandis Fitzpatrick. On Friday, he appeared in court by video.

The 45-year-old was first arrested last December, months after Hache’s torso was found in Lake Ontario.

Hache’s remains and Fitzpatrick’s DNA were found at Strong’s home.

Friday’s brief court appearance didn’t sit well with one of Hache’s supporters, as she stormed out of the courtroom in frustration.

“This is our 22nd appearance at court and I think Rori’s support team is getting frustrated. They’re tired. This is hard on all of us like you can’t even imagine — ripping a scab off every time we come here and we have outbursts. We’re human beings. I don’t know if anyone was in the courtroom but there are a lot of things for us to go through and it’s shredding us day by day,” said Shanan Dionne, Rori’s Mother.

Strong’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 14.