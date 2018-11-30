Funeral service held for 4-year-old girl who died at Santa Claus parade

A funeral service was held on Friday for a four-year-old girl who died tragically at a Santa Claus parade in Yarmouth, N.S., over the weekend.

The service for MaCali Cormier was postponed on Thursday due to a widespread power outage that was caused by high winds and rain. Her funeral was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church, but it was pushed to Friday at the same time.

MaCali died after she was run over by a float as Yarmouth’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights was drawing to a close.

Police say she was running alongside a float during the procession when she fell.

The four-year-old’s death has rocked the community of Yarmouth, but an enormous amount of support has been shown for the young girl’s family.

Those in the community say they always come together, grieve, as well as offer strength and support when something like this happens to one of their own.

H.M. Huskilson’s funeral home in Yarmouth has chosen to absorb the funeral costs. Donations can be made to a trust fund for Cormier’s younger siblings.

A candlelit vigil was held in the community Monday night in memory of the pre-primary student, who was the oldest of three children.

A tree-lighting ceremony is also scheduled for next week, where many donated teddy bears with purple ribbons will be given to children in the community.

–With files from Jeremy Keefe.