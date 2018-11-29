Storm postpones funeral for 4-year-old who died at Yarmouth Santa Claus parade

A widespread power outage caused by high winds and rain has delayed the funeral for a four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident at the Santa Claus parade in Yarmouth, N.S., over the weekend.

MaCali Cormier was with her family at the parade Saturday evening and was running alongside a float during the procession. RCMP say she fell underneath the float at around 7 p.m. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

MaCali’s funeral was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church but has been pushed to Friday at the same time.

H.M. Huskilson’s funeral home in Yarmouth has chosen to absorb the funeral costs. Donations can be made to a trust fund for Cormier’s younger siblings.

A candlelit vigil was held in the community Monday night in memory of the pre-primary student, who was the oldest of three children.

