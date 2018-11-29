Canada
November 29, 2018 11:15 am

Storm postpones funeral for 4-year-old who died at Yarmouth Santa Claus parade

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

MaCali Cormier is shown in this undated handout photo. The four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident at a Christmas parade is being remembered as a child who "loved helping other people" and had a passion for learning.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Cormier Family
A widespread power outage caused by high winds and rain has delayed the funeral for a four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident at the Santa Claus parade in Yarmouth, N.S., over the weekend.

READ MORE: Funeral arrangements made for young girl who died in Yarmouth Santa Claus parade tragedy

MaCali Cormier was with her family at the parade Saturday evening and was running alongside a float during the procession. RCMP say she fell underneath the float at around 7 p.m. She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

MaCali’s funeral was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church but has been pushed to Friday at the same time.

H.M. Huskilson’s funeral home in Yarmouth has chosen to absorb the funeral costs. Donations can be made to a trust fund for Cormier’s younger siblings.

WATCH: Candlelight vigil held in Yarmouth in memory of MaCali

A candlelit vigil was held in the community Monday night in memory of the pre-primary student, who was the oldest of three children.

–With files from Rebecca Lau

