Funeral arrangements made for young girl who died in Yarmouth Santa Claus parade tragedy

Funeral arrangements have been made for a four-year-old girl who died after a tragedy at the Yarmouth, N.S., Santa Claus parade last weekend.

MaCali Cormier was with her family at the parade Saturday evening and was running alongside a float during the procession. RCMP say she fell underneath the float at around 7 p.m. She was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

READ MORE: Candlelight vigil held in Yarmouth, N.S., to honour memory of child killed during Santa Claus parade

A visitation has been scheduled at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 28.

A funeral service will be held Nov. 29 at the same church at 11 a.m.

H.M. Huskilson’s funeral home in Yarmouth has chosen to absorb the funeral costs, and instead, donations can be made to a trust fund for Cormier’s younger siblings.

WATCH: Candlelight vigil held in Yarmouth, N.S., to honour memory of child killed during Santa Claus parade

In her obituary, the four-year-old was described as an “awesome big sister” and “a little girl who loved helping other people.”

A candlelit vigil was held in the community Monday night in memory of the pre-primary student, who was the oldest of three children.

— With a file from the Canadian Press