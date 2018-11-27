Canada
Funeral arrangements made for young girl who died in Yarmouth Santa Claus parade tragedy

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

MaCali Cormier is shown in this undated handout photo. The four-year-old girl who died in a tragic accident at a Christmas parade is being remembered as a child who "loved helping other people" and had a passion for learning. MaCali Cormier died Saturday night after she fell under the wheels of a float during the annual Parade of Lights in Yarmouth, N.S.

Funeral arrangements have been made for a four-year-old girl who died after a tragedy at the Yarmouth, N.S., Santa Claus parade last weekend.

MaCali Cormier was with her family at the parade Saturday evening and was running alongside a float during the procession. RCMP say she fell underneath the float at around 7 p.m. She was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

A visitation has been scheduled at the Yarmouth Wesleyan Church from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 28.

A funeral service will be held Nov. 29 at the same church at 11 a.m.

H.M. Huskilson’s funeral home in Yarmouth has chosen to absorb the funeral costs, and instead, donations can be made to a trust fund for Cormier’s younger siblings.

In her obituary, the four-year-old was described as an “awesome big sister” and “a little girl who loved helping other people.”

A candlelit vigil was held in the community Monday night in memory of the pre-primary student, who was the oldest of three children.

— With a file from the Canadian Press

