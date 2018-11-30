Crime
Police investigate Hamilton’s 8th homicide of 2018

Hamilton police have taken a man into custody as they investigate the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

Emergency crews were called to a newly converted affordable housing apartment building at 1:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of Melvin Avenue and Parkdale Avenue North.

No charges have been laid.

