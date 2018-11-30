Police investigate Hamilton’s 8th homicide of 2018

Hamilton police have taken a man into custody as they investigate the city’s eighth homicide of the year.

HPS investigates overnight homicide in #HamOnt. One person in custody, no charges laid at this time. Witnesses are asked to contact police at 900-546-3825. Updates will be provided later today. https://t.co/GMguJLOhmM pic.twitter.com/m66I3RJ0za — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 30, 2018

Emergency crews were called to a newly converted affordable housing apartment building at 1:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of Melvin Avenue and Parkdale Avenue North.

No charges have been laid.