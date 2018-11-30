Police investigate Hamilton’s 8th homicide of 2018

Hamilton police have taken a man into custody as they investigate the city’s eighth homicide of the year.
Emergency crews were called to a newly converted affordable housing apartment building at 1:30 a.m. Friday at the corner of Melvin Avenue and Parkdale Avenue North.
No charges have been laid.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.