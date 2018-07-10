Crime
July 10, 2018 8:21 am

Hamilton man killed in Limeridge Mall hit-and-run

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

A pedestrian who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run at Lime Ridge Mall has died.

A 71-year-old pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Lime Ridge Mall parking lot.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The driver, a 49-year-old Hamilton man, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene.

No names have been released.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

