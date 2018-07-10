Hamilton man killed in Limeridge Mall hit-and-run

A 71-year-old pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Lime Ridge Mall parking lot.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The driver, a 49-year-old Hamilton man, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene.
No names have been released.
The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
