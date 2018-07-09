Man seriously injured in downtown Toronto shooting, pedestrian possibly hit by fleeing vehicle

Toronto police say a suspect is under arrest in connection with a shooting downtown Monday evening that left a man serious injured.

The arrest comes after police reported a pedestrian may have been struck by a car fleeing the scene of the shooting. However, police haven’t connected the two incidents as of early Monday night.

Toronto police said officers and paramedics were called to the Madison and Bernard avenues area, near Spadina Road and Dupont Street, just before 9:45 p.m.

A spokesperson said a male victim was found on Madison Avenue with a gunshot wound. Toronto Paramedics said the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to a trauma centre in serious and possibly life-threatening condition.

Police said shortly after the shooting, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Madison and Bernard avenues. They said the vehicle that hit the pedestrian crashed into a tree.

A description of the vehicle was similar to the one reported in the shooting, police said.

Paramedics said the pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police said two people in the car were seen running south toward an alley. Officials said a suspect was later arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

