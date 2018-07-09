Man dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end
Toronto police say a male victim has died after a shooting in the city’s north end early Monday morning.
A spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the Shoreham Court and Shoreham Drive area, near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West, just after midnight after receiving reports of gunshots being fired.
The spokesperson said a caller reported to police that the victim, who hasn’t been identified, was outside not moving and unresponsive.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate the patient but he died at the scene, the spokesperson said.
Police also said they received a report of a silver vehicle leaving from the scene after the gunshots were fired.
The Toronto police homicide squad was called in to take over the investigation.
The incident comes less than 24 hours after a man was fatally shot in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area, which is just south of the scene. As of Monday morning, police haven’t said if there’s any connection between the two shootings.
Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
