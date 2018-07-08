Shooting in North York leaves one person dead

Toronto police say one person is dead after a shooting in North York.

Police said they were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday with reports of a shooting.

Paramedics arrived on scene where a man in his 20s was pronounced dead.

Toronto police say that the homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.