Shooting in North York leaves one person dead

Toronto police say one person is dead after a shooting in North York.
Police said they were called to the area of Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday with reports of a shooting.
Paramedics arrived on scene where a man in his 20s was pronounced dead.
Toronto police say that the homicide unit has now taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
