Hamilton Police release photos of suspect vehicle in Ancaster homicide

Hamilton Police have released surveillance video from the area where a 50-year-old man was killed in Ancaster.

Albert Ivarone was shot and killed in front of his home on Sunflower Crescent on Sept. 13 at around 9.55 p.m.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage from the area, police have an updated description of the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a light coloured SUV or Crossover-type product.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle in or around the Sunflower Crescent/Lavender Drive area to call them.

Police are also asking residents in the area who may have dash cameras activated on the day of the murder or within the preceding two weeks to contact them, as there may be footage relevant to the investigation.

There is no further suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information, contact Det. Jason Cattle at 905-546-4167