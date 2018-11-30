Plaque to be unveiled for Toronto student who drowned on school trip to Algonquin Park

School administrators at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in Toronto will unveil a memorial plaque at the school on Friday afternoon for a former student who drowned during a school trip to Algonquin Park last year.

Jeremiah Perry was swimming with a group of classmates at Big Trout Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park on the evening of July 4, 2017, when he went underwater and did not resurface. Search and rescue crews located his body the following day.

The 15-year-old student was taking part in a week-long field trip with 32 other students.

READ MORE: Teacher charged in death of Jeremiah Perry who drowned on field trip in Algonquin Park

Toronto District School Board officials said Perry was one of 15 students who failed a swim test but was still allowed to take part in the excursion.

The board conducted a review of its practices and laid out new rules for trips following Perry’s death.

Following a year-long investigation, Ontario Provincial Police charged a 54-year-old teacher at C.W. Jefferys Collegiate with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

READ MORE: Province releases review of outdoor education policies after Toronto student’s death

The man, identified as Nicholas Mills of Caledon, Ont., was also an outdoor activities program co-ordinator at the school.

The school board’s internal investigation, which was temporarily halted during the police probe, suggested that some of the students didn’t even know whether they passed or failed the swim test, which involved rolling out of a canoe, treading in water for a minute, and swimming 50 metres without a life-jacket.

Board officials said their swim policy has since been strengthened. Those measures include the principal reviewing the proper documentation and passed tests prior to trips, and that students and their parents are given the results.