Teacher charged in death of Toronto teen who drowned on field trip in Algonquin Park

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 54-year-old man in connection with the death of a 15-year-old Toronto District School Board student who drowned during a school field trip in Algonquin Park last summer.

Police said Jeremiah Perry was swimming with a group of classmates at Big Trout Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park on the evening of July 4 when he went underwater and did not resurface. Search and rescue crews located his body the following day.

Perry attended C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in Toronto and was taking part in a week-long field trip with 32 other students.

OPP said the man, identified as Nicholas Mills of Caledon, has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

The accused is a teacher at C.W. Jefferys and an outdoor activities program coordinator at the school board.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11.

