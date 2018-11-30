Canada
November 30, 2018

Kelowna seniors celebrate 50 years of Christmas cheer

The Cottonwoods’ Care Facility Christmas party, sponsored by the Capri Rotary Club, has been a holiday tradition for 50 years.

For a half century now, the Rotary Club has put on a holiday shindig for the residents of the facility.

The guests are treated to dinner, entertainment, and a visit from St. Nick, who brings a present for one and all.

According to Cottonwoods’ staff, for some of the seniors, this really is the most wonderful time of the year.

“We understand from the people at Cottonwoods’ that a lot of people have been getting ready for days in advance; picking out their outfits the ladies are getting their hair done,” Ron Becker with the Capri Rotary Club said. A lot of families have been involved helping their loved ones get ready for the event and what we want to do is brighten their Christmas season and have a great time.”

The event is held at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna, and transportation is provided by HandyDart.

 

