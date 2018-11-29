Man who uses dating apps faces more sex assault-related charges: Edmonton police

Additional sexual assault charges have been laid against a 39-year-old man previously charged after a woman reported being sexually assaulted over the summer.

Vincent Noseworthy was arrested and charged on Wednesday with two additional counts of sexual assault, and one additional count each of sexual assault with a weapon and choking with the intent to overcome resistance.

On Oct. 31, Edmonton police charged Noseworthy with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, choking with the intent to overcome resistance, assault and unlawful confinement.

The charges came after a woman reported to police on Oct. 14 she had been sexually assaulted by a man she met on the dating app Tinder.

READ MORE: Edmonton police looking for possible victims after Tinder date ends in assault

She told police she met a man she had been talking to on Aug. 14 for a date. She said the two drove to a rural location where the man confined her and “violently” physically and sexually assaulted her.

Police said Thursday the most recent charges against Noseworthy come after additional complainants came forward. The charges are linked to incidents that reportedly took place between December 2015 and April 2016, Edmonton police said in a media release.

Noseworthy was released on conditions that include:

He must reside at a specified address

He must abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily

He must not have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the victim of his alleged offence

He must not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages or consume or possess any drugs, any prescription drugs not prescribed or any other intoxicating substances

He must not possess any weapons, including knives (except in a residence or restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal)

Police are concerned Noseworthy may still be active on online dating websites, possibly using the name Vinnie Worth. Police re-released Noseworthy’s picture on Thursday with a warning that he may commit further offences.

Police believe there may be more victims in Alberta and other provinces. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.