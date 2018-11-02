Edmonton police looking for possible victims after Tinder date ends in assault

Edmonton police have charged a man and are now looking for more victims after a woman reported being sexually assaulted over the summer.

On Oct. 14, a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she met on the dating app Tinder.

She told police she met the man she had been talking to on Aug. 14 for a date. She said the two drove to a rural location where the man confined her and “violently” physically and sexually assaulted her.

On Oct. 31, Edmonton police arrested and charged Vincent Noseworthy, 39, with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, choking with the intent to overcome resistance, assault and unlawful confinement.

Police said Noseworthy is under a number of conditions, including staying at a certain address, a daily curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, no contact with the victim and he cannot purchase, possess or consume alcohol or drugs.

According to police, Noseworthy is still active on online dating sites and there may be other victims, or he may commit another offence against someone. Police said he also goes by the name Vinnie Worth.

Police said they were releasing this information in the interest of public safety and are asking any possible complainants to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.