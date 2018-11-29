Terrified grandmother awakened by stray bullet entering her home

An early morning shooting in Flemingdon Park has left at least one family scared.

Farida Texiwala says she was asleep in the living room of her townhouse with her four-year-old granddaughter on the couch next to her when she was awakened by the sound of three gunshots.

She picked up the child and ran her down to the basement before trying to figure out what had happened.

READ MORE: Police appealing for witnesses after driver shot on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

The 57-year-old says she turned on the lights and thought there was ice on her living room window. Upon closer inspection, she realized a bullet had ripped through two panes of glass, before lodging in her living room wall.

The bullet’s trajectory was a metre above the couches where she and her granddaughter were sleeping.

Texiwala says she called police immediately.

She says her granddaughter asked her, “Who broke my window? A bad guy?” She told her “no” because she didn’t want to scare her.

READ MORE: Toronto police identify man killed in Yorkville shooting; 2nd fatal shooting in as many days

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook of the Toronto Police Service says they responded to an address in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue at 6 a.m. after a resident called saying their home had been struck by a bullet.

Douglas-Cook says three casings were recovered from outside the townhouse and investigators are still looking for evidence including surveillance video. There have been no arrests.