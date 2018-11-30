Christmas music complaint escalates to harassment charge, Kingston police say

A west end Kingston man is set to appear in court this January following an ongoing dispute with his next-door neighbour.

Police say the 65-year-old man has been charged with harassment after threatening to kill his neighbour in front of police.

The incident occurred on Nov. 25, when the man’s next-door neighbour complained to police that the man was blaring Christmas music outdoors.

The police officer attending the complaint tried to speak with the Mona Drive man when police say he came to the door of his residence, yelling and swearing at the officer. Police say he then threatened his neighbour.

The complainant reported a history of harassment to police dating back to April 2016.

Some of the alleged incidents detailed in the Kingston Police media release include the man building a fence on his neighbour’s adjoining property, yelling and swearing at the woman and her daughter, and pulling out ground stakes.

The woman also reported to police she had to deal with the loud Christmas music in 2017.