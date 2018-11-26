Women find nude man in rented home: Kingston police

Kingston police have charged a man with “unlawfully dwelling” in a home that was rented by three women.

On Friday around 4 p.m., three women went to a Kingston home they had rented through an online site that specializes in short term rentals. When they arrived, they saw a man inside and assumed he was the previous renter. They left and came back a few hours later. When they looked in the home they saw that the man was nude, and when they tried to leave, the man came to the door and stood fully naked in the doorway.

When the women contacted the owner of the home, the owner said no one else was supposed to be inside the building.

Police were called and when they arrived, they said the man was still inside the home, still nude and with no reasonable explanation for being there.

Police say there was no sign of a break-in and that it was possible that he had found the key to get inside. There was also no evidence that the man had ever rented the home before. When asked, Const. Cam Mack said the man was familiar to Kingston police.

The 36-year-old man was told to dress and was arrested.

