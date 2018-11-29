Peterborough to launch accessible parking awareness campaign

The City of Peterborough is launching an accessible parking awareness campaign as part of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities next week.

Mayor Diane Therrien has proclaimed Dec. 3 as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to promote awareness about disability issues and to draw attention to the benefits of an inclusive and accessible society.

READ MORE: Remapping accessibility around the world

The parking awareness campaign will see the city partner with the Peterborough Police Service to raise awareness about the importance of leaving designated accessible parking spaces for persons who have permits to use them.

To date in 2018, the city says 275 tickets have been issued for illegal parking in accessible parking spaces.

“It is important to remember that accessible parking spaces are used by people with varying forms of disabilities, both visible and invisible,” said Coun. Keith Riel, chairperson of the city’s Accessibility Advisory Committee. ”Accessible parking is the first step of independent transportation for many people with various disabilities, so we need to make sure spots are available for them.”

The city says municipal enforcement and police officers will be “extra diligent” to focus on accessible parking for travellers with disabilities to ensure access during the busy holiday season.