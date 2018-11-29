Two taken to hospital after housefire in Moncton

Two people have been taken to hospital following a housefire on Carlyle Street in Moncton, N.B., on Thursday.

Platoon chief Brian Guadet told Global News that they responded to the scene at approximately 1 p.m., to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

There was extensive interior damage to the home and two people were taken to hospital, one for smoke inhalation and another for burns and smoke inhalation.

A pet dog died as a result of the blaze but a cat was rescued from the home.

— With reporting from Callum Smith