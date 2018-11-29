Road conditions a factor in fatal northwestern N.B. crash: RCMP

A 20-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle rollover in northwestern New Brunswick.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday in Saint-Martin-de-Restigouche, N.B., along Route 260.

Officers believe the vehicle left the road, struck a pole and rolled over.

The driver from Saint-Quentin, N.B., who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe slippery roads were a contributing factor in the crash.