South Okanagan man arrested after late-night standoff

An Okanagan man was taken into custody on Wednesday night, with police shutting down part of a local highway to make the arrest.

The incident took place in Olalla, near Keremeos, with police stating the man was arrested at approximately 9 p.m.

RCMP say #BChwy3a shut down last night north of #Keremeos result of attempted apprehension of 52-year-old man under the mental health act. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/csld4FeKuQ — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) November 29, 2018

Keremeos RCMP said at the request of local health authorities, they attended a residence in Olalla around 2:30 p.m., with the goal of locating and apprehending a 52-year-old man under the Mental Health Act. But police said the man wasn’t co-operative, so they called in the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team, with the incident eventually ending peacefully and the man being taken into custody.

Police say they used a flash bang to distract the man and took him into custody around 9:30 p.m. The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. The man was transported to hospital for medical assessment and treatment, He is not facing criminal charges. @GlobalOkanagan — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) November 29, 2018

Police added that they secured the area and closed Highway 3 for a period of time.

“On our arrival, officers made contact with the man inside his home,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk. “However, he was reluctant to cooperate with police. As a precautionary measure, support and assistance was sought from additional resources including the SED ERT.”

Police stated the man is facing no criminal charges.