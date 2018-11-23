North Okanagan man in custody after three-hour standoff

A North Okanagan man is in custody and charges are pending after a three-hour standoff on Tuesday evening.

The incident unfolded just after 6 p.m. in the rural community of Mara, approximately 50 kilometres north of Vernon, when Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of a domestic disturbance. Police allege that a lone male, 42, was armed and making threats and was also causing damage to the rural property on Riverside Road.

According to police, a safety perimeter was established and attempts were made to contact the man, whom they described as being distraught. The attempts, though, were unsuccessful.

Police say the RCMP’s South East District Emergency Response Team was called in, along with K9 services and specially trained negotiators.

Police then say after approximately three hours of trying to establish contact, “a dynamic entry into the home was made by the SED Emergency Response Team and police service dog, where one male was taken into custody. During the arrest, the male sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment.”

“Every officer deployed to this call did exactly what they are trained to do in these types of high risk situations,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “They successfully apprehended an armed suspect who was not only a danger to himself, the police and the community.”

Police added the Mara resident is facing possible charges of assault, uttering threats and careless use of firearms. A court appearance is scheduled for November 24th.