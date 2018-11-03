Teen charged with attempted murder, four others face charges after Gilbert Park standoff

Five people have been charged after a standoff lasting more than 12 hours in the Shaughnessy Park neighbourhood Friday.

Police said they received a call at around 4:20 a.m. Friday of suspicious circumstances at the Gilbert Park housing complex in the 100 block of Chudley Street.

They immediately took two men into custody and attempted to contact others inside without success. Police began treating this as an armed and barricaded situation and it was finally concluded at 4:50 p.m. with no injuries.

Attempted robbery

Before the standoff began, police said, three suspects left the Gilbert Park complex just after 2 a.m. with a sawed-off shotgun and were planning on robbing a woman.

They made their way to the 400 block of Flora Street, where they forced entry into the building and then approached a suite, where a shot was fired through the door.

A 23-year-old woman was hit in the upper body and was taken to hospital in initially unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Cst. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service didn’t go into detail on what the injuries were, but said they are permanent.

The three men then made their way back to the Gilbert Park complex, where police say one of the suspects got into a dispute with someone else at the house and pointed the gun at them.

Officers soon arrived and two men, including one of the suspects, were taken into custody. Four youths tried to leave, but the two suspects threatened them and forced them to remain inside.

Everyone inside the house was eventually taken into custody and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun was seized.

Charges

Police said a 15-year old is believed to be the shooter and has been charged with attempted murder as well as a number of robbery and firearm charges.

Edward Kenneth Munroe, 18, and Lonny Lee Chudrick, 22, have been charged with aggravated assault, and also face several robbery and weapon charges.

Two other teens, a 16-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both from Winnipeg, were charged with failure to comply with a condition undertaking by a judge.

The house was known to police and all five facing charges are also known to officers.

