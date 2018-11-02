Crime
November 2, 2018 11:29 am
Updated: November 2, 2018 12:03 pm

Large police presence near Shaughnessy Park, nearby school in hold and secure

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police at the scene on Chudley Street Friday.

Josh Arason/Global News
A A

A large police presence – including the armoured response unit – is responding to what appears to be a serious incident on Chudley Street south of Tyndall Avenue in the Shaughnessy Park area.

Radean Carter, senior information officer with the Winnipeg School Division said nearby Shaughnessy Park School is in a hold and secure, meaning classes are continuing but no one can go in or out.

Police tell the school division there’s a perceived threat in the area related to a police investigation.

A neighbour told Global News that police have been on site since 3:45 a.m. Friday, and that police have attended to a “problem home” in the area numerous times.

The neighbour said a few people have been taken out of the home by police.

READ MORE: Beer store standoff last stop on city-wide crime spree

Police will be speaking with the media about this incident Friday morning.

WATCH: ‘We all need to do a better job’: CAA on dangerous driving near Winnipeg schools

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
chudley street
Lockdown
school lockdown
Shaughnessy Park
tyndall avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News