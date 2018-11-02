Large police presence near Shaughnessy Park, nearby school in hold and secure

A large police presence – including the armoured response unit – is responding to what appears to be a serious incident on Chudley Street south of Tyndall Avenue in the Shaughnessy Park area.

Radean Carter, senior information officer with the Winnipeg School Division said nearby Shaughnessy Park School is in a hold and secure, meaning classes are continuing but no one can go in or out.

Police tell the school division there’s a perceived threat in the area related to a police investigation.

A neighbour told Global News that police have been on site since 3:45 a.m. Friday, and that police have attended to a “problem home” in the area numerous times.

The neighbour said a few people have been taken out of the home by police.

At a police incident on Tyndall right now … expecting more info shortly from police pic.twitter.com/5VclMbO2ZM — Brittany Greenslade (@BrittAtGlobal) November 2, 2018

READ MORE: Beer store standoff last stop on city-wide crime spree

Police will be speaking with the media about this incident Friday morning.

WATCH: ‘We all need to do a better job’: CAA on dangerous driving near Winnipeg schools