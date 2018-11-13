Several people pulled from Bannerman house near last week’s standoff

A heavy police presence at a North End home — again — had neighbours fearful Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg police were on scene at 399 Bannerman Ave. at about 10 a.m., near to where an armed standoff happened the previous week.

The standoff left several police vehicles and homes riddled with bullet holes. A 16-year-old boy was arrested and faces seven counts of attempted murder along with numerous other charges.

While several people were pulled from the house Tuesday and placed in the back of police cruisers, Winnipeg police said the incident was the tail end of a stolen vehicle pursuit that may have included weapons in the house.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, told Global News she was concerned and frightened about the ongoing criminal events on her street.

Several other neighbours did not want to comment for fear of reprisal.

Police did not have any immediate details about charges or arrests in this latest incident.

