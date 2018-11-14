Woman surrenders after four-hour armed standoff in Brighton, Ont.

A woman was taken into custody following a four-hour armed standoff with OPP in Brighton early Wednesday.

Just after midnight, Northumberland OPP responded to a weapons-related call at a residence on Telephone Road in the Municipality of Brighton, east of Cobourg.

“Officers arrived at the scene and secured the location after learning that the female resident was in possession of a firearm,” OPP stated.

Additional resources were called to the scene including the OPP’s Central Region Emergency Response Team, canine unit, the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and trained crisis negotiators.

Police say shortly after 4 a.m., the woman was taken into custody without incident.

“Two children who were in the home were found unharmed and remained with a family member who was on scene,” OPP stated.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with:

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

The woman was held in custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg on Wednesday. Her name was not released.