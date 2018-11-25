Kelowna police standoff ends in ‘peaceful’ arrest

Just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday Kelowna RCMP confirmed that a standoff on Cook Road in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood had ended “peacefully.”

Earlier in the afternoon police said homes near a Cook Road property, where a “distraught” man had barricaded him inside a house, were evacuated.

“The 40-year-old Kelowna man has since exited the home, where he was taken into police custody without any further incident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a media release.

RCMP had closed part of Cook Road and asked people to avoid the area as officers worked try to communicate with the man.

READ MORE: ‘Guaranteed I ain’t going out alone’: Court hears threats that led to Coldstream standoff

Police said they were originally called in just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to deal with “reports of a disturbance involving a distraught male.”

As of 1:30 p.m., RCMP said they were working to “make contact, communicate and negotiate with the man.”

Police said the RCMP’s South East District Emergency Response Team (ERT), police dogs and “specially trained crisis negotiators” were all involved in the response.