Police incident closes Highway 3A north of Keremeos
A A
A police incident forced the closure of Highway 3A, north of Keremeos, for more than two hours on Wednesday night.
DriveBC reported the highway was closed through Olalla, between Highway 3 and Green Mountain Road.
DriveBC first tweeted about the closure around 8 p.m. and then tweeted that the road was open once again around 10 p.m.
Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.