Canada
November 29, 2018 1:15 am

Police incident closes Highway 3A north of Keremeos

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Global News Files
A police incident forced the closure of Highway 3A, north of Keremeos, for more than two hours on Wednesday night.

DriveBC reported the highway was closed through Olalla, between Highway 3 and Green Mountain Road.

DriveBC first tweeted about the closure around 8 p.m. and then tweeted that the road was open once again around 10 p.m.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

