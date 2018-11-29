No criminal charges after police standoff in South Okanagan

An Okanagan man was taken into custody on Wednesday night, with police shutting down part of a local highway to make the arrest under the mental health act.

The incident took place in Olalla, near Keremeos, with police stating the man was arrested at approximately 9 p.m. Police stated the man is facing no criminal charges.

RCMP say #BChwy3a shut down last night north of #Keremeos result of attempted apprehension of 52-year-old man under the mental health act. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/csld4FeKuQ — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) November 29, 2018

Keremeos RCMP said at the request of local health authorities, they attended a residence in Olalla around 2:30 p.m., with the goal of locating and apprehending a 52-year-old man under the Mental Health Act. But police said the man wasn’t co-operative, so they called in the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team, with the incident eventually ending peacefully and the man being taken into custody.

Neighbours say the police standoff occurred at this brown trailer off #BChwy3a in #OlallaBC north of #Keremeos . Neighbours in the direct vicinity were asked to evacuate and the highway was shut down for several hours as a precaution. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/Vsq9spiSew — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) November 29, 2018

Neighbours in the direct vicinity of the home said they were evacuated and those who lived across the street were asked to stay indoors during the operation.

“We were stopped and just told to go inside the house, stay inside the house, and if there was any updates they would let us know,” said Jack Wilson.

Police added that they secured the area and closed Highway 3A for a period of time.

“On our arrival, officers made contact with the man inside his home,” said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk. “However, he was reluctant to cooperate with police. As a precautionary measure, support and assistance was sought from additional resources including the SED ERT.”