Police, veterinarians warning dog owners to steer clear of coyotes

An increase in the number of coyotes spotted in and around city limits has dog owners on alert.

Police warned residents of the northeastern part of the city after a coyote was seen stalking an elderly man with a small dog on Saturday. Several other coyotes were spotted at a local golf course later that evening.

Pet health organizations and veterinary clinics are warning people as well.

Winnipeg’s Pembina Veterinary Hospital said on social media Wednesday they had seen two pets attacked by coyotes over the past week, and that coyotes are highly intelligent animals that will attempt to lure small pets away from safety.

The hospital’s Julia Augustus told 680 CJOB Wednesday that coyote sightings are common in rural areas, but no to so much within city limits.

“Perhaps they’re trying to find alternative food sources,” she said. “It could be due to developments and taking away their habitats as well.”

Augustus said both dogs responded well to treatment and both have survived, but that pet owners need to remain vigilant.

“When your dog is on a leash, I would say be aware of your surroundings and try to avoid walking early in the morning or late at night,” she said. “Stick to your route, so you have a way out.

“Make sure your dog is up on vaccinations as well, because these coyotes carry diseases that are transmittable to dogs.”

