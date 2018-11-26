Winnipeg police warn of coyotes on Kildonan golf course; stalking senior with tiny dog

Winnipeg police say there have been a number of coyote incidents in the northeastern part of the city in recent days.

At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, a police supervisor was patrolling the Rivergrove area when he saw a large coyote on the sidewalk.

The animal was apparently following an elderly man walking his small dog on River Grove Drive at Saul Miller Drive.

The officer scared the coyote away with an air horn.

Later that night, the Air-1 police helicopter located a number of coyotes in the Kildonan Park Golf Course, and notified the Wildlife Branch of Sustainable Development.

Police said Monday that coyotes are known to be most active during sunrise and sunset hours, and advise dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and pick up small dogs if confronted by wildlife.

Anyone encountering aggressive wildlife within the city is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, or call 911 in case of an emergency.

Any aggressive behaviour involving coyotes can also be reported to the Wildlife Branch of Sustainable Development at 204-945-5221.