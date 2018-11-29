Alan Shepard named as Western University’s next president

Western University has introduced Alan Shepard as its 11th president.

Shepard takes over the post from Amit Chakma who has served as president since 2009.

The American-born Shepard will assume the new role following two terms as president and vice-chancellor of Montreal’s Concordia University.

Prior to that, Shepard was provost and vice-president academic at Ryerson Unversity in Toronto from 2007 until 2012, and associate vice-president academic at Guelph University from 2005 until 2007.

He will take over the position effective July 1, 2019 when Chakma’s second term comes to an end.

Chakma’s tenure was not without controversy, including a “double dip” pay scandal in 2015.

At that time, the Sunshine List revealed he had received nearly $1 million in 2014 as a result of working through a scheduled sabbatical.

Chakma later apologized and announced he would voluntarily return half of his 2014 salary — the portion that came in lieu of him not taking an administrative leave. Despite the assurance of repayment, the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association expressed non-confidence against Chakma and Chirag Shah, the then-head of Western’s board of governors.

In September 2015, an independent report into the incident found Shah did not receive approval from an executive committee responsible for presidential pay when Chakma’s contract was amended, allowing the president to enhance his pension and double his income to $967,000 in 2014. Shah also didn’t inform other board members of the change.

Shah stepped down from his post in December 2015 upon his term’s completion. Chakma redirected his 2015 salary to repay the money and eventually repaid it in full with interest, according to university officials.

A more recent controversy for the university has been unsanctioned gatherings for “FOCO” or Fake Homecoming, first organized in protest of the school moving it’s official homecoming weekend from late September to late October.

In 2018, the third-ever “fake homecoming” drew an estimated 20,000 students onto Broughdale Avenue, and police service board members didn’t mince their words for Western University when the massive party came up during their October 18 meeting.

At the time, board chair Mo Salih called Western administration’s lack of response a “disappointment.”

Western actually first moved its official homecoming weekend to mid-October, when the weather is colder and students are busy with mid-term exams, in hopes of lessening student partying.

However, Chakma’s tenure was successful on many fronts.

The university more than double its endowment and quadruple enrollment of international students, more women were appointed to senior leadership roles, and Western adopted its first Indigenous Strategic Plan.

When he first announced in November 2017 that he would not be seeking a third term, university officials also highlighted that 17 major capital projects at Western occurred under his presidency, including the construction of 11 new buildings.

Dr. Shepard will serve as Western University’s 11th president.

Chakma was tenth and before him was Paul Davenport who was president of the University of Alberta before becoming Western’s ninth president from 1994-2009.

Western’s eighth president, Knud George Pedersen, was president of the University of British Columbia before he was president of Western from 1985-1994.

Before him was Alan Adlington, who was acting president from 1984-1985 following his predecessor, George Connell’s departure. Connell, from Saskatoon, was Western’s sixth president and his tenure lasted from 1977-1984.

According to the Office of the President, David Williams, who served as an officer in the Royal Canadian Air Force, was president from 1967-1977. George Hall was president from 1947-1967, after serving as Western’s Dean of Medicine starting in 1945.

William Fox was president from 1927-1947, arriving in London from Princeton University.

The Reverend Edward Braithwraite was dean from 1914-1919 and following his sudden departure, three deans ruled the school without any president in place until Fox’s appointment in 1927.

Western University’s first president was Nathaniel James, who came to the school from Germany’s Halle University. While offered positions at other universities, including one offering more than three times his salary at Western, he remained committed to establishing Western.

This story will be updated.

– With files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick and Jacquelyn LeBel.