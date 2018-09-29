Charges laid, multiple people sent to hospital amid FOCO celebrations: London police

Just a little over midway through Saturday’s fake homecoming (FOCO) celebrations, London police say they’ve already closed roads, sent multiple people to hospital and laid a number of charges.

Officers are also advising people to avoid Broughdale Avenue for the time being.

The news came by way of the London police Twitter account, as revellers enjoyed FOCO celebrations on the city streets near Western University’s main campus.

Cst. Sandasha Bough said a top priority for officers policing the event is to keep roadways clear.

“In the past, there were so many people on the street that emergency crews were not able to get access to the street and to those individuals who needed immediate assistance,” said Bough.

“We want the students to have fun, we just want to make sure that they’re doing so responsibly.”

Meanwhile, the University’s Student Council is hosting “Purple Fest,” a six-hour event featuring popular musical acts, such as Lil Uzi Vert and Loud Luxury, along with a licensed beer bar.

USC president Mitch Pratt told 980 CFPL that Purple Fest is geared toward keeping students entertained in a safe environment away from the city streets.

FOCO earned its name after Western’s real homecoming event was pushed to later in the year in an effort to reduce street partying.

In 2017, FOCO celebrations and unsanctioned street parties resulted in police laying over 60 charges and issuing nearly 1,000 warnings, while 37 people were taken to hospital as a result of the festivities.