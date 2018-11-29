Winnipeg police to update public on Thelma Krull investigation

Three-and-a-half years after Thelma Krull disappeared, police will update media Thursday on the investigation, now presumed a homicide.

On July 11, 2015, Thelma Krull left her East Kildonan home for her regular morning walk and never returned.

Surveillance video captured Krull at 7:23 a.m. as she passed through the neighborhood.

Days later her glasses and cell phone were found at Civic Park.

READ MORE: Thelma Krull presumed dead by Manitoba court

For weeks family and friends searched for the mother and grandmother while police combed the streets and retention ponds for any clues.

Winnipeg Police later said they believed Krull experienced some sort of distress shortly after she arrived at the park.

READ MORE: Police release sketch of suspect in Thelma Krull disappearance

“It is our belief that this distress was the result of either a medical situation she experienced or an encounter or ultimate abduction by an unknown individual,” Sgt. Wes Rommel said in 2016.

Homicide detectives later said Krull was assaulted and ‘forcibly removed.’ A sketch of a possible suspect was released.

Rommel will update the media at 1 p.m. Thursday. Global News will livestream the press conference.

WATCH: Police revisit details of when Thelma Krull was last seen