Police investigating after collision in Innisfil sends 4 to hospital
Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil sent four people to hospital.
According to South Simcoe police, on Wednesday, just before 7 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 10th Sideroad and 14th Line area of Innisfil.
Police say as a result of the collision, four people were taken to hospital.
Officers say one person was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.
According to police, officers are currently investigating if seatbelt use, speed, road conditions and stop sign compliance were factors in the collision.
