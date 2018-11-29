Crime
Police investigating after collision in Innisfil sends 4 to hospital

Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision in Innisfil sent four people to hospital.

According to South Simcoe police, on Wednesday, just before 7 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 10th Sideroad and 14th Line area of Innisfil.

Police say as a result of the collision, four people were taken to hospital.

Officers say one person was airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

According to police, officers are currently investigating if seatbelt use, speed, road conditions and stop sign compliance were factors in the collision.

