Barrie police arrest 2 suspects in connection with pellet gun incident

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a pellet gun incident in Barrie which left one man seriously injured.

According to Barrie police, on Nov. 20, officers received a report that a man had been shot in the eye by what is believed to be a small calibre pellet-type gun in the Cundles Road area of Barrie.

The following day, police say an officer with the Huronia West OPP was investigating a multi-vehicle collision on County Road 90 in Springwater Township when a man approached the officer to report he had been shot by a pellet gun by a person in a passing car.

Police say following an investigation into both incidents, officers have charged the man who reported being shot in the second incident.

Officers say the 19-year-old man from Essa has been charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and five counts of assault with a weapon.

According to police, the man has been charged in connection with several incidents, including the shooting in Barrie on Nov. 20.

Officers say the man is also facing a charge of public mischief for allegedly falsely reporting having been shot with a pellet gun.

Police say a 21-year-old man from Innisfil has also been charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and five counts of assault with a weapon.

According to police, both men appeared in court in Barrie on Wednesday for a bail hearing.