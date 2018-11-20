Police investigating after man seriously injured by pellet gun in Barrie

Police are investigating after a man was on Monday evening seriously injured in Barrie, possibly by a pellet gun.

According to Barrie police, on Monday just after 9:30 p.m., a man was walking along the sidewalk on the south side of Cundles Road West, east of Sunnidale Road, when a small green car approached him.

Officers say the car slowed down, turned on its four-way flashers, and stopped beside the man. Police say the man thought the vehicle needed some type of assistance, so he turned to help.

According to police, when he turned, he was shot in the right eye by what officers believe to be a small calibre pellet-type gun.

Police say the motor vehicle drove off heading eastbound on Cundles Road West, towards either Coulter Street or Bayfield Street.

Officers say the victim was transported to hospital by Simcoe County Paramedics where he is being treated for a potentially life-altering injury.

Police are now searching for a light green, two-door compact Honda or Toyota passenger car.

Officers say they believe this was an isolated incident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

