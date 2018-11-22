Barrie police investigating after second incident involving suspected pellet gun reported

Police are investigating after a second incident involving a suspected pellet gun was reported this week.

According to Barrie police, on Wednesday, shortly after 7 p.m., an officer from the Huronia West OPP was investigating a collision on County Road 90 in Springwater Township.

Police say a man approached the officer to report that he had been shot at by a person in a passing car along County Road 90 near Don Ross Drive, just east of the town of Angus.

Officers say the man was not injured, however, he had been struck several times with pellets, believed to have been shot from a pellet gun.

Officers say the vehicle allegedly involved has been described as a light green, 1991 to 1997 Honda Civic hatchback.

Earlier this week, on Monday, police received a similar report that a man had been shot in the eye by what is believed to be a pellet gun along Cundles Road in Barrie. Officers say the man suffered a serious, potentially life-altering injury.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

